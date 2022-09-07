1 344 20
Zelensky and Sholtz discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.
"Had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz on a wide range of topics," Zelensky wrote.
The President noted that during the conversation, he thanked the head of the German government for confirming EUR5 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU, and also talked about the need for a full-fledged IMF program.
"They discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zelensky said.
