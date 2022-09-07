ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14039 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Aid to Ukraine
1 344 20
Germany (974) Zelenskyi (3892) Olaf Scholz (248)

Zelensky and Sholtz discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

макрон,зеленський,шольц

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Twitter.

"Had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz on a wide range of topics," Zelensky wrote.

The President noted that during the conversation, he thanked the head of the German government for confirming EUR5 billion of macro-financial assistance from the EU, and also talked about the need for a full-fledged IMF program.

"They discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zelensky said.

Read more: NATO will cover 50% of needs of Armed Forces in winter uniforms, - Der Spiegel

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 