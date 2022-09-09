ENG
Occupiers are shelling Kharkiv with MLRS. Arrivals in Shevchenkiv district

The occupiers are shelling Kharkiv with MLRS.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov writes about this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Heavy bombardment of Kharkiv from anti-aircraft missiles. So far, it is known precisely about the arrivals in the Shevchenkiv district. A kindergarten and a fire at one gas station were previously affected," he informs.

According to Terekhov, the information about the victims is being clarified.

