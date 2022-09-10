Germany is ready to completely stop supply of Russian gas, - Scholz

Germany and all of Europe are ready for the fact that Russia may completely stop supplying natural gas to European countries.

This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET informs with reference to Bloomberg.

"Germany and Europe are ready to endure the consequences if Russia decides to completely stop gas supplies," the Chancellor of Germany said.

According to him, terminals for receiving ships with liquefied gas have already been built on the northern coast of Germany. The country also adopted a special program aimed at saving gas.

"We have saved gas. We are again using the production capacity of coal-fired power plants. At the beginning of next year, we will have the opportunity to use the remaining South German nuclear power plants, if necessary," Scholz added.

