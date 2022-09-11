18 084 41
AFU hit enemy’s ammunition depot in Kakhovka. It still detonates
In Kakhovka, the Kherson region, after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the BK warehouse has been detonating for several hours.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.
Local Telegram channels report that the ammunition is still detonating.
Currently, there is no official confirmation of this information, however, a video showing the explosions is circulating on the Internet.
