Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely stopped

Today, September 11, 2022, at 03:41 a.m., power unit 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the power grid. Preparations for its cooling and transfer to a cold state are underway.

This was reported by Energoatom, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, for the past three days, the 6th power unit has been working in island mode, feeding only its own needs of the ZNPP at a critically low power level (from 114 to 140 MW), since all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged due to Russian shelling.

"Yesterday evening, after one of these lines of communication was restored, it became possible to supply electricity to ZNPP's own needs from the energy system of Ukraine. Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state - cold shutdown.

In the event of repeated damage to the lines of communication with the power system, the risk of which remains high, the ZNPP's own needs will be powered by diesel generators, the duration of which is limited by the technological resource and the amount of available diesel fuel," the message says.

Energoatom takes all possible measures to organize the supply of additional batches of diesel fuel to the ZNPP.

In order to prevent an emergency situation at the station, it is necessary to stop the racist shelling of the communication lines of the ZNPP with the power system and create a demilitarized zone around it. After that, it will be possible to repair the communication line, to ensure the inclusion and further safe operation of the ZNPP.

Read more: It is necessary to immediately create safe zone at ZNPP due to new risks of emergency situation, - Grossi