Balaklia offensive operation. Scale and pace of offensive are impressive, - Butusov. MAP

The scale and pace of the offensive of Ukrainian troops during the Balaklia offensive operation is impressive.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes about this on Facebook.

"The Balaklia offensive operation. The scale and pace of the offensive of the Ukrainian troops are impressive. To create the map, Russian sources were used and the liberation of populated areas, which is confirmed by our videos," he noted.

