Occupiers shelled liberated Kupiansk from anti-aircraft guns

In the morning, Russian invaders shelled the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Kupiansk city council deputy Vadym Krokhmal said this on the air of the national marathon "Edyni Novyny".

"According to the information I have, in the morning the Russian military shelled the right part of the city. They were just shooting at civilians. From anti-aircraft systems. They are just freaking out (retreating, - ed.)," Krokhmal said.

The consequences of the shelling are still being established.

"Our military entered the city. The General Staff announced this today. Kupiansk is divided into two halves by the Oskil River. Today, the situation on the right bank, where the city center is, is not easy, but it is already fully controlled by our military. As for the left bank, there so far there are small issues. The cleaning will continue," said the deputy of the city council.

Krohmal noted that after the invaders, the city was devastated, there is some destruction of communications, but he hopes that after the complete de-occupation, the heating season will still begin in the city.

As reported, on September 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that Ukrainian units had entered Kupyansk, and the liberation of the settlements of Kupiansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region was ongoing.

Kupyansk was captured on February 27. On this day, the mayor of the city, Hennadiy Matsegora, announced in a video message that the city is coming under the control of the aggressor country. He was accused in absentia of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and treason. Subsequently, the occupying "authorities" arrested him and detained him.