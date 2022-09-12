Erdogan will again offer Putin to meet with Zelensky, - Turkish media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and again invite him to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Turkish publication Hurriyet.

A meeting between Erdogan and Putin is planned on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. As noted, the most important topic of the meeting will be the war in Ukraine.

"Erdogan will convey the message to his Russian counterpart that Turkey will continue to make every effort to end the war and achieve a sustainable ceasefire within the framework of mediation initiatives. President Erdogan, who will repeat to Putin his proposal for a meeting of leaders in Turkey, will emphasize a diplomatic solution," writes Hurriyet.

It is also reported that one of the main points of order at the upcoming meeting of the leaders will be the functioning of the "grain corridor".

Read more: Turkey can become mediator in situation with ZNPP, - Erdogan