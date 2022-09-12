Ukrainian marines destroyed 4 enemy tanks, 2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, - Navy

Fighters of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four tanks and two self-propelled howitzers of the Russian Federation over the past day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

On September 11, the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 4 tanks, 2 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S," the message reads.

The final losses of the enemy are being clarified.