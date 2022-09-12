Scholz about tanks for Ukraine: Germany cannot act alone

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to rely on artillery and air defense for military support to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

On Monday in Berlin, Scholz dodged the question of providing Western battle tanks to Ukraine.

"The position that the German government has taken from the beginning and that will remain our position in the future remains, namely: Germany cannot act alone," Scholz said.

According to him, Germany supported Ukraine very comprehensively and together with its allies.

"We also delivered a very effective weapon that is relevant in the current hostilities," said Scholz, who spoke to the press alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Scholz mentioned the Gepard anti-aircraft guns, the Panzerhaubitze 2000, multiple rocket launchers and the Iris-T anti-aircraft system.

The federal government also emphasized that decisions on the possible supply of battle tanks to Ukraine will be made only in close consultation with allies.

"The chancellor has said several times that it will not be possible to act alone in this matter, Germany will not be here alone," government representative Christiana Hoffmann said on Monday in Berlin.