Putin knows about retreat of Russian troops in Ukraine, - Peskov

The military command of the Russian Federation informs the Russian dictator Putin about the "regrouping of Russian troops" in Ukraine.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmytrii Peskov on Mayak radio, Censor.NET informs.

"Of course, everything that happens, any actions taken by the military during the "special operation" are reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The President (Putin. - Ed.) is in constant, one might say round-the-clock communication with the Minister of Defense, and with all military commanders. Of course, it cannot be otherwise during the implementation of a "special military operation," said the Kremlin spokesman.

According to Peskov, the so-called "special operation" continues and will continue "until the goals that were originally set are achieved."

