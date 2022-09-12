ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12309 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
87 680 165
Kadyrov (38) Chechnya (48) Gerashchenko_Anton (166)

Kadyrov detachment caught in cordon near Soledar - Gerashchenko

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

чечня,кадировці

As a result of the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kadyrov detachment was surrounded near Soledar

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko.

He noted: "Tiktokers are trapped by our units in the village of Spirne, not far from Soledar. I wonder if there is internet there? I really want to see if they will be able to shout "ahmat — strength!" under real fire.

Read more: Kadyrov and his subordinates were notified of suspicion, - Prosecutor General’s Office

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 