Kadyrov detachment caught in cordon near Soledar - Gerashchenko

As a result of the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kadyrov detachment was surrounded near Soledar

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko.

He noted: "Tiktokers are trapped by our units in the village of Spirne, not far from Soledar. I wonder if there is internet there? I really want to see if they will be able to shout "ahmat — strength!" under real fire.

