Kadyrov and his subordinates were notified of suspicion, - Prosecutor General’s Office

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as his subordinates, were informed of the suspicion. Thus, Kadyrov organized the invasion of the territory of Ukraine by a number of units.

"In the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained of the involvement of the head of the Chechen Republic in committing crimes. It was established that he organized the invasion of the territory of Ukraine by a number of units under his command. We are talking about a unit of the North Caucasus District of the Russian National Guard, the Department of the Federal Service of the Russian National Guard in the Chechen Republic , Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Chechen Republic.

According to the instructions of the head of the Chechen Republic, during the aggressive military operations, the military units of these units captured and established control over individual settlements in the Kyiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. It was accompanied by cruel treatment of the civilian population and other violations of the laws and customs of war," the message reads.

Also on Telegram, Kadyrov shared videos in which he justifies and recognizes the legitimate armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the temporary occupation of part of the territory of our state, and also glorifies the persons who carried out the armed aggression.

On the basis of the collected evidence, he was informed of the suspicion of committing deliberate actions with the aim of changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences, planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war, justifying, recognition of the legitimate armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Also, it was reported that the subordinates of the Head of the Chechen Republic are suspected of committing brutal treatment of the civilian population and other violations of the laws and customs of war:

to the commander of the 249th separate motorized battalion "South" of the 46th separate operational brigade of the North Caucasian District of the National Guard of the Russian Federation. During February-March 2022, he kept civilians in inhumane conditions in the basements of buildings in the village of Gostomel of the Kyiv region, used them as a "human shield" to cover subordinate servicemen during military operations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

to the deputy head of the Department of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation for the Chechen Republic. Under his leadership, in March of this year, the Russian military from the Chechen Republic attacked and captured the Borodyan psychoneurological boarding school. Patients and staff of the medical facility were not given the opportunity to leave, they were deprived of food, water, heating and were used as "human shields". The military also placed multiple rocket launchers near the boarding school, from which shelling of nearby settlements and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carried out.

They were notified of the suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the OGP added.

Currently, these high-ranking officials and their subordinates are being investigated for involvement in the commission of other war crimes against the civilian population.

According to the SSU, it is about:

- Ramzan Kadyrov;

- Daniila Martynova, Deputy Head of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Chechen Republic;

- Huseyn Mezhidov, commander of the tactical group of the 249th separate motorized battalion "South" of the 46th separate operational brigade of the North Caucasus District of the National Guard of the Russian Federation.