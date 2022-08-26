Calculations of anti-aircraft installations ZU-23-2 defend Kharkiv region from Russian invaders. VIDEO

Guards anti-aircraft defenses defending advanced positions in the North of the Kharkiv region are mobile and unpredictable: they appear where no one expects them, densely and accurately spy on enemy positions and hiding places with 23-mm cartridges, and just as quickly dissolve in the steppes.

As Censor.NET reports, the work of anti-aircraft calculations was described in a special video published on the page of the Eastern Operational Territorial Association of the NGU.

