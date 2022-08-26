Last day, occupiers shelled 8 regions of Ukraine - summary of RMA

On Thursday, August 25, Russian troops shelled eight regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in the consolidated information of the RMA about the situation in the regions of Ukraine as of 08:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, Censor.NET informs.

In the Sumy region, this morning, the territory of Velyka Pysarivka came under heavy fire from the "Hrads". Mortar fire was also recorded. The consequences are currently unknown. The information is being clarified.

In the Chernihiv region, the Russians previously shelled the territory near the village of Senkivka with mortars. There are no casualties or damage.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy shelled the Nikopol, Synelnykovo and Kryvy Rih districts. In Nikopol, houses, a school, and a sanatorium were damaged, a power line was cut, which left about a thousand people without electricity. In Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka districts, there were no destructions or victims. In the Synelnykovo district, rockets hit the territories of two districts. In one, an agricultural enterprise was damaged, in the other - a road enterprise. Details are being clarified. In the Kryvy Rih district, the Russians struck Zelenodolsk and Shyroke, there are destructions.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the Chuhuiiv, Bohodukhiv, and Kharkiv districts at night. The building of the vocational and technical education institution was destroyed, private and commercial buildings and a warehouse burned down. Three people were injured and one person died.

In the Luhansk region at night, the Russians carried out four shellings from barrel artillery, eight times they used multiple rocket launchers, and another eight times they fired mortars. On August 25, the enemy carried out airstrikes near four settlements. Attacks of aggressors The Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly repelled from four directions.

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled Mykolaivka (a school and at least 5 buildings were damaged) and Siversk (5 high-rise buildings were damaged) at night. In the morning, the enemy shelled Sloviansk, the building of the chemical and mechanical technical school was hit. During the day, the Russians shelled Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Maksimilianivka, Zelenopillia, Andriivka. Two people died, seven were injured.

At night there were explosions in Mykolaiv. The information is being clarified. Yesterday evening and this morning, Russian troops shelled the villages of Shyroke and Chervona Dolyna. The hits were mainly outside the settlements, two agricultural buildings of households were damaged, but there were no casualties. Shelling of Bereznehuvate continues.

Yesterday, the entire territory of the Kherson region was cut off and remained without water supply. According to the preliminary information of the Khersonoblenergo company, the invaders disconnected two lines from the Zaporizhzhia NPP that supply the entire Kherson region. The troops of the Russian Federation are shelling the positions of the AFUs and the civilian infrastructure of the region with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Also, the enemy carries out airstrikes in the Beryslav district. There were reports of explosions in Kakhovka and Chaplynka. Residents of Oleshky reported a fire in the forest.