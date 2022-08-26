Sloviansk was shelled for second time in day. 9 hits were recorded, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The city suffered another enemy attack this afternoon, August 26.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh
"Nine hits were recorded at once in the CRL microdistrict. Two multi-story buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report said.
He called on residents to be extra careful and not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password