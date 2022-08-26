Sloviansk was shelled for second time in day. 9 hits were recorded, - Mayor Liakh. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The city suffered another enemy attack this afternoon, August 26.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh

"Nine hits were recorded at once in the CRL microdistrict. Two multi-story buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report said.

He called on residents to be extra careful and not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.