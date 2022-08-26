ENG
Russian invaders again shelled Sloviansk. Building of chemical engineering school was destroyed, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS

Today, August 26, the Russian occupation forces struck another blow on the city of Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Lyakh.

"It's not a good morning in Sloviansk again. The shelling of the city continues. Today, a bomb hit the chemical engineering school. As a result of the hit, the building of the educational institution suffered significant destruction. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This forces us to emphasize evacuation once again. Do not wait until it turns out to be destroyed it's your house. Leave now!", the message reads.

