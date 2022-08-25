ENG
Russian invaders attacked Sloviansk. High-rise buildings were damaged, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS

In the morning of August 25, the Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.

"Thursday, August 25, was not a very good morning. Sloviansk was shelled again. This time, high-rise buildings on Darwin Street were hit. Three powerful explosions. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the report says.

Information about the destruction is being clarified.

