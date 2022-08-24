ENG
Day in Donetsk region: occupiers struck 26 blows, 12 settlements came under fire. PHOTOS

Last day, the Russian occupiers launched 26 strikes on the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, civilians were killed and wounded as a result of shelling.

"12 settlements were under the attack of the Russians - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Sloviansk, Mykolaiivka, Krasnohorivka, Pivnichne, Nelipivka,Karlivka, Opytne, Kostiantynopol, Shcherbinivka. Yes, Avdiivka withstood nine enemy attacks. Russian troops fired from aviation, artillery, tanks, "Hrad" anti-aircraft missile defense system and rockets," the report says.

According to the National Police, the Russian army destroyed and damaged 20 residential buildings, a school, a sanatorium, and power lines.

