Shelters are prepared for pilgrims in Uman

In Uman, Cherkasy Region, before the celebration of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, 21 simplest shelters were prepared in case of an air raid, as well as a special shelter near the place of celebrations.

This was announced during the telethon by the head of Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET informs.

"In Uman, we have 21 of the simplest shelters, they were converted from basements. There is a special shelter for 2-2.5 thousand people near the place of the celebrations," said the head of the RMA.

Ihor Taburets reminded that during the Hasidic pilgrimage from September 19 to 30, a heightened security regime will operate in Uman.

It was previously reported that, despite the war, Hasidim go to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Among the planned security measures during the celebration will be a ban on mass trading and crowding.

The SSU also conducted training in Uman on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.