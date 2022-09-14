Oligarchic clans have lost their influence on Ukrainian politics, - Danilov

Currently, oligarchic clans do not have any influence on Ukrainian politics.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the Secretary of the NSDC Oleksii Danilov stated this in an interview with Wirtualna Polska.

"The war causes them to lose their influence on the country," he said.

At the same time, according to Danilov, "the war makes it difficult to work with the register (of oligarchs. - Ed.). We do not control parts of our territory, so it is difficult to estimate the fortunes of some people. But, in my opinion, the anti-oligarchic law has already worked."

"We see that the oligarchs are making moves to avoid getting into the register. Its goal is to build a transparent system, fair relations between business, the government, and society. Instead of oligarchs, we need businessmen who will create jobs," said the secretary of the NSDC.

"It was a system that allowed oligarchs to function. The goat is not to blame for eating cabbage from an unfenced garden. There were no fences in our country, so anyone could eat this cabbage. Currently, oligarchic clans do not influence Ukrainian politics. I don't know what will happen in the future, but I want this issue to never return to us," Danilov added.

