Occupiers hit Kryvy Rih with rockets

RF troops are shelling Kryvy Rih.

This was announced by the head of the Kryvy Rih military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET informs.

"Kryvyi Rih is a missile strike. Stay in shelters. Do not film or post anything on social media," the message reads.

