Fortifications began to be built to protect deoccupied territories

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declares that fortifications are being improved and created in the deoccupied territories to protect against recapture.

"Fortification structures are immediately being created in the de-occupied territories in order to protect them from recapture," Shmyhal said at a press conference on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted that although there are some defense structures in those territories, the authorities make them more correct and capital.

