Occupiers fired two rockets on outskirts of Zaporizhzhia
Two enemy rockets hit the outskirts of the regional center around 5 p.m.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy fired two rockets at the suburbs of the regional center. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the head of the region wrote.
He explained that the loud sounds of these "arrivals" will be heard recently in Zaporizhzhia.
Earlier it was reported that an air-raid warning signal was triggered during the missile attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password