Occupiers fired two rockets on outskirts of Zaporizhzhia

Two enemy rockets hit the outskirts of the regional center around 5 p.m.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy fired two rockets at the suburbs of the regional center. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the head of the region wrote.

He explained that the loud sounds of these "arrivals" will be heard recently in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier it was reported that an air-raid warning signal was triggered during the missile attack.

