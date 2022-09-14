Occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih hydrotechnical facilities with eight cruise missiles, - PO

The Russian occupiers attacked the hydrotechnical facilities of Kryvyi Rih with cruise missiles.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Eight Russian cruise missiles have already arrived in Kryvyi Rih today! This is a terrorist act against our people, against a specific city. After all, the missiles are aimed at buildings that are critically important for people's livelihood.

Today, the Russian troops sent the maximum number of their weapons to hydrotechnical structures. The goal is obvious - an attempt to create an emergency," Tymoshenko wrote.

He assured that the services are already eliminating the consequences of missile strikes, and the military administration is coordinating the work on the spot.

Read more: Occupiers hit Kryvy Rih with rockets

There are no casualties among the civilian population, "and the rest will be restored," said the deputy head of the OP.