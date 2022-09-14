Six percent of Kharkiv’s territory remains occupied - RMA

As of September 14, 6% of the territory of the Kharkiv region remains under Russian occupation.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Synehubiv at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

According to the official, 16 territorial communities in Kharkiv region have been fully de-occupied, while seven more communities have been partially de-occupied. Six percent of the region remains under occupation, while before the counterattack there were 32 percent.

Infrastructure is being repaired in the region, power lines, mobile communications and medical facilities are being restored in the liberated territories, the head of the RMA said.

