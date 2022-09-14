ENG
News War
Reznikov warned Putin: No bunker will protect war criminals from punishment

"Deep concern" from the West will not stop the Ukrainians on their way to victory, and the bunker will not save Russian war criminals from punishment.

This was stated on Twitter by Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The head of the agency showed a photo of President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the war zone. The collage is complemented with a photo of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is communicating with his subordinates and representatives of other countries traditionally at a long table, keeping a distance of several meters.

"No 'deep concern' of the West will stop the Ukrainians on their way to victory. No bunker, no matter how deep it is, will protect Russian war criminals from punishment," Reznikov said.

