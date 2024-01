Today, September 15, 2 explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by Melitopol City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"Just now: 2 loud explosions in the southern part of Melitopol. The "quicks" are already rushing in that direction. So we are counting the enemy's losses," the message reads.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians are not ready for any territorial concessions in war, - KIIS