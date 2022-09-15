Traffic accident involving Zelensky’s car is being investigated by SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened criminal proceedings in connection with the accident involving the car of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported to the Bureau, Censor.NET informs.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a traffic accident that occurred in the center of Kyiv on September 14. A passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles," the message reads.

The SBI added that the entire complex of necessary investigative actions is being carried out. And they promised to inform the public about their results.

We will remind you that a car collided with the president's car and escort vehicles the day before.

"Medics accompanying the head of state provided emergency aid to the car driver and transferred him to an ambulance. The president was examined by a doctor, and no serious injuries were found," Nikiforov, the press secretary of the head of state, said at the time.