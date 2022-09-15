Ukrainian hackers hacked CSTO website

Several cyber groups claimed responsibility for hacking the website of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RUH8 Telegram channel.

The first reports that the official website of the CSTO was not working were received on September 13. However, even after two days, it remains unavailable.

"Russia always betrays its allies. Always. The promises of the Russian leadership are not even worth the paper they are written on. Yesterday, Armenia appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help, but the result was known in advance - Russia, which is now being defeated in Ukraine, will not come.

You have a hole in collective security. "The CSTO is such a worthless organization that it is not able to protect even its own website," the message reads.

Cyber ​​movements CAS, UCA, and DF, known for their fight against the Kremlin regime, claimed responsibility for this attack.

