IAEA demands that Russia withdraw its troops from ZNPP, - resolution

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which consists of representatives of 35 UN member states, on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

26 countries voted for the resolution, two - Russia and China - were against, the rest abstained during the vote, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The document contains a call to Russia to "immediately cease all actions against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and any other nuclear facility in and on Ukraine."

