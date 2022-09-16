ENG
Russia is committing genocide and must be held accountable, - Kuleba

Russia violates the UN Convention on Genocide.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, reported this in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I welcome the European Parliament Resolution on human rights violations, the forced deportation of Ukrainians and the forced adoption of Ukrainian children in Russia. It clearly states that the latter is a violation of the UN Convention on Genocide. Russia is doing genocide and should be held accountable," the minister stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the European Parliament demanded that Russia immediately stop all forced transfers of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian Federation and its occupied territories.

Read more: EU joined case of Ukraine regarding genocide of Russian Federation at UN International Court of Justice. DOCUMENT

