19 848 32
Russian attack on Kryvy Rih: rockets hit hydraulic structures, - RMA
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Today, September 16, the Russian occupation forces again struck the critical infrastructure of Kryvy Rih.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Dnipropetrovsk RMA.
"The Russians directed their missiles at critical infrastructure. Serious destruction of hydraulic structures. Rescuers and emergency services are already eliminating the consequences of the "arrivals". They are doing everything to prevent a man-made catastrophe. Another missile terror by the Russians... We are working. We are not panicking," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...