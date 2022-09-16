"Deeply shocked": EU reacted to mass burial in liberated Izium

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, reacted to the mass burial found in Izium, stressing that the top leadership of the Russian Federation and those involved in the violation of the laws of war will be brought to justice.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

"The EU is deeply shocked by the mass graves with more than 440 dead, which representatives of the Ukrainian authorities discovered in Izyum... We strongly condemn these atrocities. Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine leaves a bloody trail and destruction throughout the country," the statement said.

Borrell notes that already thousands of civilians have been killed, many have been tortured, kidnapped, abused, sexually assaulted, and forcibly deported.

"These inhumane actions by Russian forces completely disregard international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions and must stop immediately. Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in violations of international law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine will be held accountable. The EU supports all efforts aimed at this," Josep Borrell emphasized.