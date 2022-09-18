Russians fired at Ochakiv, there are wounded and destruction

Occupiers fired at Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region. Two people are injured, there are destroyed houses.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers started shelling Ochakiv at 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Then they hit open areas, and there were no casualties.

"On the night of September 18, from 12:30 a.m., the enemy continued shelling the town of Ochakiv. As a result, two people were seriously injured. Residential buildings were damaged. There is no access to the Internet in some areas of the city," Kim wrote in a telegram.

Also, on September 17, the enemy hit the village Chervone, he added. In addition, the Russians fired near the villages of Shyroke, Chervona Dolyna, and Polyana. There were no injuries or damage.