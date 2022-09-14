Mass shelling of Mykolaiv: two people were killed, three were injured

At approximately 01:10 a.m. on September 14, Mykolaiv came under rocket fire. According to preliminary data, of the S-300 type.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the educational institution, infrastructure facilities, and residential buildings were damaged, in particular, there was a hit near the nine- and five-story buildings. Also, as a result of hitting the territory of the enterprises, a fire broke out in a production building and a car caught fire. According to preliminary data, two people were killed, three were injured, and three citizens were treated on an outpatient basis. Detailed information is being clarified.

There was no information about the consequences of hostilities in the Mykolaiv district.

"The settlements of the Berezneguvat community in the Bashtanka district, located on the demarcation line, remain under constant fire. For example, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 13, the village of Chervony Yar was shelled. Around 8:34 p.m., the Berezneguvate station came under fire. Also at 23:50 shelling was recorded on the outskirts of Berezneguvate. Information about the consequences is being clarified. There are no casualties," Kim said.

The shelling of the Shyroke continues. Thus, on September 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., shelling was heard mostly outside the community's settlements, agricultural buildings were hit. Agricultural buildings were also damaged as a result of the shelling of Poliana and Chervona Dolyna.

Yesterday, from 06:00 p.m. to 07:30 p.m., Shyroke village was shelled. As a result, one residential building was destroyed. There are no casualties. On the morning of September 14, from 05:30 a.m. to 05:45 a.m., there was shelling outside Shyroke.

In Voznesensk and Pervomaiske districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.