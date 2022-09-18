State employees who became traitors will receive severe punishment, - Vereshchuk

The degree of punishment will depend on the position the traitors held before the war.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Telegram of the Ministry of Reintegration, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, answering the question of a BBC Radio journalist.

According to her, the degree of responsibility for collaboration will depend on the degree of involvement of such a person. And also from what position she held and what role she played.

"You can't blame everyone one after the other. But if a person cooperated with the enemy, harmed the interests of the state, held a public office - these are serious arguments for the investigation and the court. The responsibility for this can be very strict!" - explained the Deputy Prime Minister.

