In the Kherson region, the occupiers used a pier and floating means to transfer ammunition to the right bank of the Dnieper.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson region. Yesterday another pontoon crossing of the Russians was destroyed by the Armed Forces," the message says.

