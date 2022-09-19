Rashist base in Kadiivka destroyed, - Heyday. PHOTO

In Kadiivka, Luhansk region, the base of the Rashists in the local Palace of Culture was destroyed, and enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed on the territory of the Novoaidar forest farm.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk OVA, Serhii Gaidai, informs Censor.NET.

Amazing night. Kadiivka and Novoaidar. And they were told that smoking harms health and sometimes life...they didn't listen. "Cotton", - writes Gaidai.

According to him, the Rashist base in the local Palace of Culture was destroyed in Kadiivka (Stakhanov). Enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed on the territory of the Novoaidar forest farm.

Gaidai also published a photo of the destroyed base of the occupiers in Kadiivka.

Read more: In Kherson Oblast Russian occupants force people to build defensive fortifications - Sobolevsky



