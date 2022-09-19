Russians are not releasing about 50 women who left Azovstal, - head of patronage service "Azov" Tolkachova

Two captive women are pregnant. One of them is about to give birth.

This was reported in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda by the head of the "Azov" patronage service Olena Tolkachova, Censor.NET informs.

"There was a total of around 2,000, more than 900 of whom were Azov citizens. Civilians still remained there, there were a lot of women. And according to our agreements, women were supposed to leave just after the exchange of the seriously wounded. There we have two pregnant women, one from "Azov", the friend is either a border guard or a marine - I don't know for sure. The one who is not from "Azov", she is about to give birth. The one from "Azov" is in the fourth month of pregnancy", - said Tolkacheva.

The head of the "Azov" patronage service emphasized that the Russians refuse to hand over even pregnant women.

Read more: USA is developing plan in case Russia uses nuclear weapons, - Brink