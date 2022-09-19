Ukraine will provide free grain to African countries suffering from hunger

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated humanitarian aid to Ethiopia and Somalia. 50 thousand tons of wheat will be sent to African countries.

This is stated in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1040 of September 16, 2022, Censor.NET reports.

Humanitarian aid will be provided at the expense of wheat owned by the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine JSC. The company will receive 420 million hryvnias from the reserve fund of the state budget to reimburse the cost of grain.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should agree with the United Nations on the delivery and payment of grain transportation from the Odesa sea trade port to the ports of these countries at the expense of international organizations.

