Occupiers have started preparations for pseudo-referendum

The pseudo-republics "DPR" and "LPR" allegedly began active preparations for the so-called "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the terrorist, the leader of the self-proclaimed "DPR" Denys Pushylin, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian mass media.

"Since yesterday evening, specialists of the administrations of the DPR and LPR have started actively working on the issue of holding a referendum," the Kremlin puppet noted.

He is convinced that this is an illegal decision that will not have any political force, allegedly "is a saving political decision that will protect citizens."

Read more: Luhansk and Donetsk terrorists again raised the topic of a "referendum" on annexing occupied territories to Russia

