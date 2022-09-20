ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7031 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 062 51
Defense Ministry (1105) clothing (10) Hanna Maliar (187)

Military personnel of AFU will receive winter clothing on time, - Ministry of Defense

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

одяг,зимовий

The Ministry of Defense concluded all contracts for the supply of winter clothing.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar during a telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of today, all the contracts of the Ministry of Defense have been concluded. This means the entire volume that is needed. And starting next week, we expect large deliveries. Because now we had deliveries in small batches, but now these batches will increase. Therefore, there is no need to worry," Malyar assured.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine previously noted that the suppliers of winter clothing for the armed forces will be: Ukrainian manufacturers, imports under contracts and material and technical assistance from international partners.

Read more: Denmark will help AFU with military uniforms and winter clothing

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 