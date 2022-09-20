Military personnel of AFU will receive winter clothing on time, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense concluded all contracts for the supply of winter clothing.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar during a telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of today, all the contracts of the Ministry of Defense have been concluded. This means the entire volume that is needed. And starting next week, we expect large deliveries. Because now we had deliveries in small batches, but now these batches will increase. Therefore, there is no need to worry," Malyar assured.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine previously noted that the suppliers of winter clothing for the armed forces will be: Ukrainian manufacturers, imports under contracts and material and technical assistance from international partners.

