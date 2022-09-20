Ukroboronprom is building ammunition plant with NATO member country

The Ukroboronprom concern is building an ammunition plant together with a NATO member country.

This was reported by the press service of the concern at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

Ukroboronprom does not clarify the details of the construction of the plant and does not name the partner country. The concern indicates that this is already the second defense enterprise, on the construction of which international agreements have been reached and a corresponding contract has been concluded for the production of ammunition according to NATO standards.

Also, Ukroboronprom reported that the state defense industry enterprises work around the clock on the production, modernization and restoration of weapons for the Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enterprises of the concern have handed over five times more military equipment and weapons to the Armed Forces than in the whole of last year.

Some armored vehicles, after regular combat damage, went in for repairs on the fifth round, and after restoration, returned to the formation. Field repair crews also work around the clock, returning equipment to combat condition right in the fields.

Bringing Ukrainian, foreign and trophy equipment to combat readiness, in particular after damage, is a key competence of Ukroboronprom today, the concern emphasizes.

Also, one of the enterprises of the concern received the right to carry out demining and other operations with explosive objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The company has its own Center for Humanitarian Demining, UN accreditation and high-class specialists. The enterprise became the third in Ukraine, after the Armed Forces and the State Emergency Service, which can neutralize and dispose of ammunition.