US Ministry of Justice asks Congress to legalize transfer of frozen assets of Russian Federation to Ukraine

The US Department of Justice has appealed to Congress to allow the use of confiscated Russian assets for transfer to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Hromadske Radio, this was stated by the director of the KleptoCapture task force, Andrew Adams.

He noted that the Ministry of Justice of the USA has seized many expensive assets of Russian oligarchs - yachts, real estate, bank accounts. The ship is now in the USA. He emphasized that the agency welcomes the consideration of the law that would allow Ukraine to transfer the frozen corrupt assets of Russian oligarchs who support the war.

"This proposal will allow the Departments of Justice, Treasury and State to work together on transferring funds to Ukraine to compensate for damages from Russian aggression against Ukraine," Adams said.

The proposal would allow the United States to hand over seized Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for losses caused by the Russian attack, he added.

"Generally, existing laws and regulations require that forfeited funds be used to compensate victims of the crimes that gave rise to the forfeiture and for law enforcement purposes," Adams noted.