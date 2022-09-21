Rashists launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia

On the night of September 21, Russian occupation forces struck an infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on an infrastructure object in the regional center. There were no casualties. The object was destroyed," the message reads.

