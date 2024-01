Several Azovstal defenders, including Mariupol patrol police chief Vershynin and Ptashka (Ekaterina Polishchuk), were released from captivity.. PHOTO

On evening of September 21, it became known that several Azovstal defenders had been released from Russian captivity.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram-channel "Mariupol now".

Photo of the released defenders was published in the telegram.

Mykhailo Vershynin, Head of the Mariupol Patrol Police, was released from captivity

Legendary Ptashka (Birdy - eng) - Kateryna Polishchuk

Sgt. Mykhailo Dianov of the 36th OBMP was also released