Azov Commander Redis (Denys Prokopenko) and Marine Serhiy Volynsky (Volina) freed from Russian captivity. PHOTO

On evening of September 21, a prisoner exchange took place, resulting in release of Azov Commander Redis (Denys Prokopenko) and Marine Serhiy Volynsky (Volina) from Russian captivity.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, a photo of freed Ukrainian defenders hit the social media social media.

Sviatoslav Palamar (Kalina) is also among those released.

