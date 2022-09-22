ENG
Truss about Putin’s nuclear blackmail: "It won’t work"

British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss called Putin’s nuclear threats "arms rattling" and said that this blackmail "will not work."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

According to her, geopolitics has now entered a new era, and this requires principles and a decisive position from countries that believe in the fundamental principles of the UN.

"This morning we saw Putin trying to justify his catastrophic failures. He decided to continue the effort, sending even more reservists to a terrible fate. He is desperately trying to create the appearance of democracy for a regime for which human rights and freedoms do not exist. He resorts to new fictitious claims and weapon rattling. It won't work," Truss emphasized.

Also remind, earlier in his address, Putin threatened the West with nuclear weapons, adding that the Russian Federation has nuclear weapons superior to those of NATO countries.

