Berlin will continue to support Ukraine and supply it with weapons - head of German Defense Ministry Lambrecht

This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht during a joint press conference in Berlin with her French counterpart Sebastian Lecorne.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our response is very consistent and, most importantly, decisive and common: there will be no deviations, we will continue to support Ukraine in its courageous struggle in the future," Lambrecht said.

The head of the German Defense Ministry noted that thanks to the "ring exchange" with a number of states, Ukraine can quickly receive tanks. This technique can be used immediately in battle.

In addition, the head of the Bundeswehr reacted to the announcement of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories.

"For us, these referendums will not have any significance, this is the territory of Ukraine and will remain so," said the head of the Bundeswehr.

